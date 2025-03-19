Narendra Modi, nobody else: Jaya Bachchan names the ‘only politician’ who enjoys same popularity as film stars

Can politicians ever match the popularity of actors? No, says actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan. Not unless you are Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 'She' conclave organised by India TV, the veteran star said many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders win elections only because of Modi's name.

"I feel this very strongly. I belong to the opposition but the fact is that the ruling party leaders, whether they were film actors or non-film actors, emerged victorious only because of Narendra Modi's name, not for their own political capability," she added.

Bachchan also spoke at length about film stars entering politics.

"Maybe after being an actor and achieving success, and getting people to be fond of you, you want to do something for them. If a political leader stands today, I am sorry, please forgive me for saying this, but apko dekhne chaar aadmi bhi nahi aaenge (Not even four people will come to see you) until and unless you are a known person," she said.

However, audiences will come to see even a small bit player if they are actors. "Whether they give vote to you or not, that’s up to them, but they will definitely come to see you. People in politics want the crowd to come and listen to them, but first, they have to come to see you, and only then can they listen to you," she added.

Asked if politicians can ever match the popularity of actors, Bachchan responded, “No. Until and unless you are Narendra Modi, nobody else.” At the session, Bachchan was joined by Priyanka Chaturvedi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

When Chaturvedi said that celebrities should take a stand on important matters, Bachchan said, "It is easier said than done." "If the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrives at your door. Even if you pay all the taxes dedicatedly and follow all the rules, but even if ED stands on your head, what creative work will you do? You will think before speaking 24 hours a day. I don’t have such fears, I speak without any fear and that's how I am.

"But I know that it is a constant problem that celebrities are facing today. And it is not just only about film actors, all celebrities, whether they are in sports or in any other medium," she said.

Bachchan also said that people find it very surprising that she regularly attends parliament sessions.

"They have told me, 'Arey, aap aaj bhi aayi hain? Aap roz aati hain?' ("Oh, you came today as well? Do you come every day?). I find that very disturbing...I have not come here because I'm a film actor. I have come here because I want to do something socially. Also, if I'm able to do something good, then it will inspire other girls to do it as well," she added. When the host asked about films being made on government campaigns like Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017, Bachchan said she would not watch a film with such a title.

“Abhi aap naam bhi dekhiye toh main aisi picturein khud kabhi na dekhne jau. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, yeh koi naam hai? Yeh koi title hai? Aap logo me se kitne log iss tarah ki title wali film dekhne jayenge? ("Just look at the name, I'd never go to watch such movies myself. 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', is that even a name? Is that even a title?" she said.

The actor then addressed the audience, asking them if they’d watch a film with such a title.

After a some people raised their hands, Bachchan said, “Among so many people, hardly four people want to watch the film; it's very sad. Yeh toh flop hai (It is a flop).”

