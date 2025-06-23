‘Narendra Modi and his rich friends eating expensive mushrooms’: Congress jibe with ration-rush video

The Congress on Monday highlighted a video, purportedly from Chhattisgarh, to accuse Prime Minister “Narendra Modi and his rich friends” of “eating expensive mushrooms” while the people of the country stand in line for free ration.

The video showed a large crowd gathered outside a gated complex. As soon as the gate is opened the crowd rushes towards the building that stands in the complex.

A journalist first posted the video on X with the following caption, in Hindi: “These are the people of our country and this is Gariaband of Chhattisgarh. They are forced to run as soon as the gate opens because there is a new machine. Three months' ration is to be given together, barely 20-22 people are getting ration in a day.”

The Congress also posted the 16-second clip on its social media.

“Today's India,” the country’s main Opposition party wrote, also in Hindi. “The people of the country are standing in the form of a crowd for free ration. This crowd proves the statistics right according to which more than 100 crore people in India are facing financial crisis.

“Narendra Modi and his rich friends are eating expensive mushrooms, the public is standing in line for free ration,” the party added.

In March this year, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said in Parliament that the previous UPA had government introduced a food security law in 2013 haphazardly with an eye on the elections while Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative to provide provide free foodgrains to 80 crore people in a systematic way.

He had also said the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to let beneficiaries avail free ration anywhere in the country has made life easier for the common people.