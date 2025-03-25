MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Naqvi accuses Congress of 'contract killing of Constitution' over Karnataka muslim quota row

The senior BJP leader also slammed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his alleged defamatory remarks against Eknath Shinde

Published 25.03.25, 06:05 PM
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Senior BJP leader and former minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress over the issue of reservation for Muslims in contracts in Karnataka and claimed that the grand old party is engaged in the "contract killing of the Constitution".

He also slammed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his alleged defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Some people consider "freedom of expression" as their "right to freestyle anarchy", he said.

Naqvi, a former Information and Broadcasting Minister, said art and talent must be respected but there should be some sort of control on deliberate design to abuse or insult someone.

"Criticism in the name of comedy should not be converted into a biased propaganda or misinformation to create fear in the society," he told reporters.

On the reservation for minorities in quota and government contracts in Karnataka, Naqvi said the Congress is engaged in "contract killing of the Constitution".

He termed this a Congress conspiracy to "hijack strength of Constitution through the sin of communalism".

Naqvi said the Congress is engaged in an "absolute unconstitutional and criminal act".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Congress Constitution
