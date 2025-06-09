Nandankanan Zoological Park announces birth of two tiger cubs to white tigress Mousumi

Nandankanan Zoological Park on Monday announced the birth of two tiger cubs to white tigress Mousumi.

Based on their appearance, one cub appears to be normally coloured and the other white. “The sex of the cubs has not been determined yet, as they remain with their mother. Both the mother and her cubs are under close observation to assess maternal care and ensure their wellbeing,” the zoo authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, the authorities added, “The birth is the result of successful mating between Mousumi and a normal-coloured tiger, Rajesh, on 27 and 28 February 2025. This marks the second litter for Mousumi. Both parents were born at Nandankanan—Mousumi on 5 August 2016 to Manish and Sneha, and Rajesh on 22 September 2018 to Roshan and Bijaya.”

With the arrival of the new cubs, Nandankanan’s tiger population has risen to 29, comprising 17 males, 10 females, and 2 cubs. This includes 19 normal-coloured tigers (11 males, 7 females, and 1 cub), 6 white tigers (3 males, 2 females, and 1 cub), and 4 melanistic tigers (3 males and 1 female).

The successful birth is a reflection of the zoo’s sustained commitment to conservation breeding programmes and the care of endangered species.