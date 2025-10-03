MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 03 October 2025

‘Must be held accountable’: India slams Pakistan over ‘horrific’ rights abuses in PoK protests

Several areas in PoK have witnessed widespread protests with people demanding basic rights, justice and an end to what they described as systemic oppression

PTI Published 03.10.25, 05:32 PM
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal File

India on Friday said Pakistan must be held accountable for its "horrific" human rights violations against innocent protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Several areas in PoK have witnessed widespread protests with people demanding basic rights, justice and an end to what they described as systemic oppression.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach and its systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

"Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Not show same restraint': Army chief warns Pakistan of firmer action than Operation Sindoor

'This time we will take a step forward and act in a manner that will make Pakistan think whether it wants to remain on the world map or not,' General Dwivedi said
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.
Quote left Quote right

Five Pakistani fighter jets between F-16 and JF-17 class were downed during Op Sindoor

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT