Muslim bodies only target: J&K CM Omar Abdullah criticises BJP over Waqf Bill

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the tension over the waqf amendment bill was understandable as the BJP-led government at the Centre was “targeting only Muslim institutions”.

Omar also appeared to send out a message to the Centre on how local support, a euphemism for Muslims, was crucial in winning the war against militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. “I repeatedly say that without taking the people along, it is not possible to end militancy,” he said.

The chief minister on Monday faced questions on the tension surrounding the bill and a spike in militancy in the Jammu region.

“It (palpable tension) is obvious that there are apprehensions about that. One religion alone is made a target of it (assault). Religious institutions are linked with all religions. There is no religion which does not have its own institutions,” he said.

He said all religions also had charitable institutions and Muslim charities were largely managed through waqf. “But institutions of only one religion are selected. It is obvious there will be tensions,” Omar said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday announced a nationwide agitation against the bill. The board is planning sit-ins in front of the Assemblies in Patna and Vijayawada on March 26 and 29, respectively, as part of the first phase of the protest.

On Sunday evening’s anti-militancy operation in Jammu’s Kathua, Omar said there was no contact between the two sides. The operation was launched on Sunday after locals claimed to have spotted militants at Hiranagar in Kathua.

Although gunshots were heard, Omar cast doubts over claims of an exchange of fire between the two sides.

“So far, there has been no contact. The search and cordon are due to some suspicious movement. Let us see how the situation unfolds,” Omar said.

The chief minister said the militants could have come from across the border.