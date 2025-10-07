‘Murder of humanity, Constitution…’: Congress condemns lynching of Dalit youth in Rae Bareli

The Congress Party on Tuesday called the murder of 38-year-old Dalit man Hariom Valmiki in Raebareli a “heinous and cruel crime” and a “blot on society and the nation.”

The party said the incident was a grave crime against the Constitution and humanity, highlighting concerns over rising violence against marginalised communities across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our country has a Constitution that recognises every human being with equality. There is a law that ensures every citizen’s safety, rights, and freedom of expression. What happened in Raebareli is a grave crime against that very Constitution, a crime against the Dalit community and a stain on the conscience of our nation,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said in a joint statement.

The leaders expressed alarm at the growing number of crimes against Dalits, minorities, and the poor, noting that “violence is most often directed at those who are deprived, marginalised, and under-represented.”

They cited past incidents, including crimes against women in Hathras and Unnao, the suicide of Rohith Vemula, the beating of Dalits in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, and lynchings such as those of Pehlu Khan in Haryana and Akhlaq in Uttar Pradesh, as evidence of a systemic failure of law and order.

“Today in India, Dalits, tribals, Muslims, backward classes, and the poor—everyone whose voice is weak, whose share is being snatched away, and whose life is considered cheap—is being targeted. Hate, violence, and mobocracy have the patronage of power in this country—where bulldozers have replaced the Constitution, and fear has replaced justice,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

He added, “This is not just the murder of one person but the murder of humanity, the Constitution, and justice. The family of Hariom will surely get justice. India’s future rests on equality and humanity, and this country will be governed by the Constitution, not the whims of the mob.”

Kharge and Rahul further noted, “Since 2014, mob lynching, bulldozer injustice, and mob rule have become terrifying hallmarks of our times. Violence cannot be the symbol of a civilised society, and what happened to Hariom raises deep moral questions for us all. The India of Dr BR Ambedkar’s dreams and Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Vaishnav Jan’ vision is one of social justice, equality, and compassion, where such crimes have no place. Humanity alone is the way forward.”

The Congress leaders reaffirmed the party’s commitment to empowering marginalised and vulnerable sections of society and urged citizens to unite against injustice, saying, “This struggle must continue until the rights and dignity of every Indian are fully protected.”

Police said Hariom was attacked by villagers on Wednesday night near the Jamunapur crossing in Unchahar town while he was walking to his in-laws’ house.

The villagers reportedly suspected him of being a thief amid rumours of drones being used to mark houses for theft. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case, and three police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence.

Police have appealed to residents not to spread caste-related rumours about the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai visited Hariom’s family and alleged that the victim was beaten when he mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s name, criticising the state for “jungle raj.” Rahul personally spoke to the victim’s brother over the phone to assure the family of support.