Saturday, 25 January 2025

Police suspect involvement of more than one person in Saif's stabbing case

The official says the accused was not cooperating with the investigation team and is yet to reveal from where he purchased the weapon used in the crime

PTI Published 25.01.25, 04:49 PM
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence after he was discharged from Lilavati Hospital, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Khan was admitted to the hospital after being stabbed during a robbery attempt at his home five days ago. PTI picture.

Mumbai police suspect more than one person may be involved in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, in which a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested, an official said on Saturday.

The police had cited suspicion about the involvement of more persons in the crime as one of the grounds for seeking the arrested accused's custody in the remand application, the official said without elaborating further on the matter.

He said the police collected blood samples and clothes of Khan and his staff present during the stabbing at the actor's residence in Bandra on January 16, and have sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

On January 19, the police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national, for the attack from neighbouring Thane city.

A court on Friday extended the police custody of Shariful till January 29.

The official said the accused was not cooperating with the investigation team and is yet to reveal from where he purchased the weapon used in the crime.

Blood samples and clothes of the actor and the accused have been sent to the FSL to find out whether the blood on the accused's clothes belonged to Khan, he said.

He added that fingerprints collected from Khan's apartment matched the accused's.

On Friday, Khan recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police, in which he said that the accused demanded Rs 1 crore and attacked the nanny, and when he tried to stop him, Shariful escaped after stabbing him multiple times.

The 54-year-old actor suffered stab injuries in the attack last week and had to undergo emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

