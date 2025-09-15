Mumbai monorail breaks down at Wadala, 17 passengers rescued

A monorail train came to an abrupt halt in Mumbai on Monday morning due to a "technical fault," leaving 17 passengers stranded before they were safely rescued, officials said.

The incident occurred around 7.16 am between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN monorail station in Wadala. A civic official, quoting information from the Mumbai police control room, confirmed the fault.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) PRO said, "17 passengers have been evacuated after a technical glitch happened in the monorail at Wadala. Passengers were evacuated at 7:45 am."

A Fire Officer told ANI, "At about 7 am today, the monorail experienced a technical glitch at Mukundrao Ambedkar Road junction. The monorail was going from Gadge Maharaj station to Chembur. Monorail technical team called up Mumbai Fire Brigade. Our special vehicle was rushed to the spot. By the time we reached, the technical team of monorail safely evacuated 17 people who were on the train. The train is being moved to Wadala through coupling. No injuries were reported. Everyone is safe... The operation has concluded."

Officials said all passengers were shifted to another train and the halted monorail resumed its onward journey once the issue was fixed.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), responsible for monorail operations, could not be reached for comment.

Last month, during heavy rains, two monorail trains had similarly stalled at different locations, requiring the rescue of hundreds of passengers.