Mumbai-bound Air India Express plane grounds at Delhi after cockpit glitch

A Mumbai-bound Air India Express plane, with around 160 passengers onboard, aborted takeoff due to a technical snag at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening, according to a source.

An Air India Express spokesperson said the crew of the airline's one of the flights from Delhi elected to reject takeoff, prioritising safety following a minor technical issue.

A source said the pilot decided to abort takeoff as there was a glitch with the screens displaying the speed parameters in the cockpit.

Passengers were deboarded and accommodated in an alternative aircraft that had departed for Mumbai, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson regretted the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains paramount.

