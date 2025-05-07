Mohan Charan Majhi urges Mamata Banerjee to reconsider use of 'Jagannath Dham' for Digha shrine

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday wrote to his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, urging her to reconsider the use of the term “Jagannath Dham” for the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple in Digha, citing deep cultural and religious sensitivities linked to Puri.

In his letter, Majhi said: “Shree Jagannath Dham in Puri is one of the Char Dhams of Hinduism and holds unparalleled religious, spiritual, and cultural significance—not just for the people of Odisha, but for millions of devotees across India and the world. The name ‘Jagannath Dham’ holds a unique and sacrosanct identity linked to Puri, and its usage in reference to any other temple or location hurts the sentiments and emotions of millions of pilgrims, devotees, and the general public, besides diluting the distinct heritage of Shree Jagannath Dham, Puri.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While acknowledging the widespread devotion to Lord Jagannath, Majhi noted that applying the “Jagannath Dham” label to the Digha temple in official and promotional contexts could cause confusion among devotees and dilute Puri’s historical and spiritual identity.

“In view of this, I request the Government of West Bengal to reconsider the usage of the name ‘Jagannath Dham’ in relation to the temple recently established at Digha and refrain from using the term in its official naming, communication, and promotional materials,” the letter read.

Majhi expressed hope that the Bengal government would “uphold the spirit of inter-state respect and cultural sensitivity” and take appropriate steps to address Odisha’s concerns.