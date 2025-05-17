Odisha government faces Opposition ire for excluding tech, medical courses from SEBC education quota

The Opposition has accused the Odisha government of betraying students belonging to Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) by announcing just 11.25 per cent reservation for them in secondary and higher education, while not extending the reservation facilities for technical courses.

The Opposition termed the cabinet decision a cruel joke and alleged that the Mohan Charan Majhi government has kept the professional courses out of the ambit of the reservation under the pressure of the creamy layer of society.

On Wednesday, chief minister Majhi announced that 11.25 per cent reservation would be available in admission for students belonging to Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) in state public universities, state government and aided higher secondary and higher education institutions under the school and mass education department, higher education department, Odia language, literature and culture department and sports and youth services department starting from the academic year 2025-26.

Former Union minister Srikant Jena, a known Mandal politics votary, said: “We reject the Majhi government’s decision of declaring 11.25 per cent reservation for the OBCs in higher education. It’s unfortunate that they have excluded technical courses such as medical, engineering and other professional education from reservation. It’s a complete betrayal for the 54 per cent OBC/SEBC students and youth.”

Jena added: “This decision of the government simply repeats the June 1, 2015, notification, which promised 38.75 per cent reservation for the SC-STs, yet was not implemented in technical institutions for nearly a decade.”

Former law minister Narasingha Mishra said the state government had failed to put its case before the Supreme Court for giving 27 per cent reservation to the SEBC and OBC in jobs and education.

The BJD’s OBC cell chairman Arun Kumar Sahoo said: “The government does not deserve full credit for the reservation. They have made “partial reservation” for the SEBCs. We need to know why the government has excluded the state-run professional institutions from the quota ambit.”

Convenor of Samajika Naya Pratistha, an organisation working for social justice, Akshya Mallick, said: “The government has cheated the OBC and SEBC. The government should immediately extend reservation for technical courses.”

Odisha bid for youth skill uplift

Odisha governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday inaugurated an international language training centre and flagged off the Skills on Wheels initiative, both supported by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), on the premises of Skill Development Institute (SDI), Bhubaneswar.

The language training centre will focus on mentoring young people for international career opportunities through foreign language training and pre-departure support.

In his address, the governor appreciated the vision of the Skill India Mission, a government campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and highlighted Odisha’s progressive efforts in the field of skill development.

He said: “The SDI with its world-class campus, developed with an investment of ₹500 crore over 47 acres at the foothills of the historic Barunei Hill, stands as a model for skill training excellence. It has already emerged as a finishing school for engineering, polytechnic, and ITI graduates.”