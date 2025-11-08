Mohammed Shami's former wife seeks support hike, SC issues notice

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to cricketer Mohammed Shami and the Bengal government on an appeal filed by his estranged wife seeking enhancement of the interim monthly maintenance amount to ₹10 lakh for her and their daughter.

Calcutta High Court had ordered a stopgap monthly support of ₹4 lakh.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan sought the responses of the authorities after briefly hearing senior advocate Shobha appearing for Shami’s wife, who chose to remain incognito in the appeal proceedings citing online threats to her and their daughter.

Earlier last month, the high court had awarded an interim alimony of ₹4 lakh to the wife and daughter, aggrieved by which she has filed the appeal.

The estranged wife claimed she is a “victim of grave mental and physical cruelty, at the behest of Shami, who is an A-listed national cricketer and a high-net-worth individual, estimated to be over ₹500 crore”.