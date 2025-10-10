‘Mahamanav’: Viral picture of PM Modi with Starmer sets off seatbelt storm on social media

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s maiden visit to India ended on a high note with trade and technology talks, but it was a viral photo that grabbed the spotlight on social media.

The image, showing Starmer wearing a seat belt while Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat beside him without one, sparked a flurry of criticism on social media.

The photo, reportedly taken while the two leaders were traveling together in a car after their meeting in Mumbai, has ignited a debate over civic responsibility and symbolism in leadership.

“UK PM Keir Starmer is wearing a seat belt, but look at the Indian Prime Minister Modi here, proudly sitting without one. This sets a poor example and encourages other Indians to ignore basic civic sense, whether they are in India or abroad,” wrote one user.

“Modi ji being mahamanav... No need for seatbelt,” another commented.

A third user added, “Discipline makes nations great — one leader buckles up, the other shrugs it off with a ‘Chalta hai!’” while another quipped, “Seatbelt?? Not for India.”

“One is responsible and the other is not,” a user wrote, summing up the sentiment shared by many online.

The two leaders met in Mumbai on Thursday before appearing together at the Global Fintech Fest, where both addressed the audience.

They hailed the new trade deal as a potential game-changer for business, defence, and technology cooperation between India and the UK.

“This relationship matters more than ever,” Starmer said at a news conference before flying home. “We’re opening up new opportunities in India for British businesses, opportunities that other countries simply do not have. It has given us a unique edge.”

PM Modi said India’s dynamism and the UK’s expertise together “would create a unique synergy” benefiting both nations.

While the meeting underscored growing economic and strategic alignment, online users seemed more preoccupied with the optics of one image — a reminder that in the age of social media, even a seat belt can set off a storm.