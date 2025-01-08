MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Minor rape victim dies after delivering baby boy in Himachal's Shimla

The victim's father in his complaint said that his daughter complained of stomach ache following which she was taken to the hospital and she was found to be seven months pregnant according to the ultrasound reports

PTI Published 08.01.25, 09:09 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

A minor rape victim died after delivering a baby boy at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a resident of Rampur in Shimla district, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday where she died after delivering a baby boy, they said.

The newborn has been referred to the IGMC, Shimla, for treatment, police said.

A case of rape and relevant section of the POCSO Act has been registered on the complaint of the victim's father, they said.

The victim's father in his complaint said that his daughter complained of stomach ache following which she was taken to the hospital and she was found to be seven months pregnant according to the ultrasound reports.

Despite repeated efforts by the family members, the minor girl was tight-lipped and did not reveal anything about the accused.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

