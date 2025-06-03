Ministers’ meet on Sindoor, House ignored amid Opposition’s session demand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scheduled a meeting of his council of ministers on Wednesday, the first since Operation Sindoor, even as his government continues to disregard the Opposition’s demand for a special Parliament session to discuss the military offensive.

Sources said that the meeting of the council of ministers had been called primarily to take stock and showcase the government’s achievements on the first anniversary of the Modi government’s third term. The meeting would also discuss the situation post Operation Sindoor and the push for a “Viksit Bharat (developed India)”, dovetailed with Modi’s fervent pitch to shun foreign goods and strengthen made-in-India brands.

The first anniversary of the Modi government’s third term falls on June 9. Sources said that at the council of ministers’ meeting, a detailed presentation on the achievements of various departments would be made.

The government and the BJP have planned a host of outreach events to drumbeat the “transformational changes” the country has seen under Modi in the past 11 years. “Special emphasis will be on discussing how various departments of the government can contribute to encouraging the use of indigenous products by the people,” a BJP leader said.

Modi is likely to meet on June 9 and 10 the members of the diplomatic outreach delegations sent out to rally support for India and isolate Pakistan on the global platform, sources said. The government aims to use this to keep the focus on Operation Sindoor and claim big achievements in garnering support for India on the world stage.

The Congress has ratcheted up the demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor after the top general of the armed forces, Anil Chauhan, recently admitted in an interview in Singapore that India lost an unspecified number of fighter jets during the offensive.