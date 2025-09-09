MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Memo to curb attacks on milkmen: Odisha farmers seek police action against cow vigilantes

The association warned that it would 'gherao' the Odisha Legislative Assembly on September 18 if police failed to arrest the culprits involved in the recent assaults and compensate farmers for the death of three calves

Subhashish Mohanty Published 09.09.25, 10:08 AM
Representational image

A six-member delegation of the Odisha Milk Farmers’ Association on Monday submitted a memorandum to the director-general of police, seeking urgent intervention to curb the rising attacks on dairy farmers by cow vigilantes.

The association warned that it would gherao the Odisha Legislative Assembly on September 18 if police failed to arrest the culprits involved in the recent assaults and compensate farmers for the death of three calves.

Association president Rabi Behera said: “We submitted a memorandum addressed to DGP Y.B. Khurania through commissioner of police S. Dev Datta Singh. We are demanding the arrest of those involved in the attacks on beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana on August 28 and September 6. Because of police inaction, beneficiaries are now afraid to travel outside the state to purchase quality cows. The entire dairy sector could collapse if these vigilante groups are not controlled.”

Behera pointed out that police had so far arrested only three persons, even though a mob of 50 to 60 persons had attacked the farmers. “We demand the immediate arrest of all goons involved in the assaults at Baramunda on August 28 and at Palasuni on September 6. If strong action is not taken, the Kamadhenu Yojana, a flagship programme of the state government, will fail. No milk producer will opt for it,” he said.

The attacks occurred when farmers were returning from Andhra Pradesh with cows purchased under the scheme. Eight dairy farmers were injured in two separate incidents.

Behera further urged the state government to form a task force involving veterinary officials, the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, police and farmers’ representatives, with a nodal officer as convener. “The chief minister, who envisions a vibrant Odisha through rural development and enhanced milk production, should personally intervene and direct police to act. The government must also compensate farmers for the death of three calves,” he said.

