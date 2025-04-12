Mehbooba Mufti writes to Opposition CMs, lauds unity against Waqf Bill

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has written letters to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, expressing gratitude for their opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Taking to X, Mufti wrote: "I have written to @MamataOfficial ji, @mkstalin ji & @siddaramaiah ji expressing heartfelt gratitude for their courageous & principled stand against the Waqf Amendment Bill. In today's India where dissent of any kind is increasingly criminalised their unequivocal voices come as a breath of fresh air."

ADVERTISEMENT

In her letter, Mufti lauded the stance taken by Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, and Siddaramaiah, saying their opposition comes at a time when minorities, particularly Muslims, are facing systemic injustice.

Also Read Suvendu Adhikari demands NIA probe into railway vandalism over Waqf act protests

“As residents of Jammu and Kashmir — the only Muslim-majority region in the country — we find solace and inspiration in your unwavering stance in these dark and challenging times,” she wrote.

Describing the amendments as an “arbitrary enforcement of new Waqf laws,” Mufti criticised the legislation for undermining religious freedoms.

She said these changes were part of a larger pattern that targeted minorities and echoed “earlier injustices,” including the abrogation of Article 370 and the “dismemberment” of Jammu and Kashmir.

“For over a decade, India has faced a growing majoritarian tide threatening its core values of plurality and diversity. While most citizens reject this agenda, those promoting hatred and division now hold power targeting our Constitution, institutions and secular fabric,” the PDP chief said in her letters.

Highlighting the impact of the Waqf law changes, Mufti claimed that these actions have disproportionately affected the Muslim community and contribute to a broader erosion of constitutional rights.

“Minorities, particularly Muslims, have borne the brunt, most recently through the arbitrary enforcement of new Waqf laws which undermine our religious freedoms,” she noted.

“In these dark times, your courage and clarity have been a rare beacon of hope. Alongside a few principled voices you have stood up for justice and for the inclusive idea of India. I write to express my deep respect and the gratitude of many who feel voiceless and marginalised,” Mufti wrote, further adding that their continued support and leadership can help “reclaim our constitutional values and shared future.”

Mufti also shared the copies of her letters on her X handle.

(With inputs from PTI)