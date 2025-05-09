Mehbooba Mufti breaks down, urges India-Pakistan to end ‘catastrophic’ violence

Former Jammu & Kashmir CM and president of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti urged both India and Pakistan to intervene and de-escalate tensions with immediate effect as military action does not guarantee a solution or peace.

Calling the situation “catastrophic,” Mufti broke down in tears on Friday while addressing a news conference in Srinagar.

Referring to the Pulwama (2019) and Pahalgam (2025) terror attacks, Mufti said the region had already teetered on the edge of catastrophe and warned that military action “addresses the symptoms, not the cause of the illness.”

She added, “It does not guarantee a solution or peace.”

Mufti called for a “political intervention” from both governments, saying, “I urge the leadership of both sides to stop these attacks.”

Breaking down while talking about the victims of shelling, she said, “It is their (children killed in firing) age to play... For how long will this go on? For how long will the people of Jammu & Kashmir, especially those living in the border areas, suffer? For how long will our mothers' laps go empty?”

She cited the deaths of two children from Poonch, Ayaan and Aruba, who were killed in the first bout of shelling, and also mentioned the death of seven-year-old Irtiza Abbas on the other side of Kashmir.

“They are all caught in this crossfire. What is their mistake in all of this?” she asked.

“I saw twins playing at one moment and saw their bodies soaked in blood the next. What is the fault of these children and women who are simply getting caught in the crossfire?” Mufti asked, her voice breaking with emotion. “They did not start this war, it is not happening because of their will but they are paying a huge price right now.”

“Children, women and the elderly are dying and getting displaced on both sides of the border. There is an urgent need for restraint. The heads of both countries should carefully consider the situation and aim for de-escalation,” she said.

Mufti’s remarks came a day after intense shelling in the border areas led to the death of a 45-year-old woman in Uri and left three others injured.

In Poonch 15 civilians, including children, were killed and 43 injured, India said.

In Jammu, Indian air defence systems intercepted missile and drone attacks launched by Pakistan on Thursday night and early Friday.

“The PM had himself stated that the ‘era of war is over’ and conflicts should be handled through political interventions. If both PMs could speak to each other so that the lives of the people of J&K are not lost,” Mufti said, referring to PM Narendra Modi’s earlier message during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

She concluded with a renewed plea for restraint and dialogue: “The leadership of both the countries should make up their minds and think seriously about de-escalating the situation.”

The night of May 8 and early hours of May 9 saw heightened tensions as several towns in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat enforced blackouts and sounded sirens in response to multiple drone and missile attacks by Pakistan targeting Indian military infrastructure along the western border.

The Indian Army stated that these attacks were “effectively repulsed.”