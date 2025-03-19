MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Meet on energy transition at IIT Bhubaneswar focuses on access, security, and renewable future

Inaugurating the seminar, director of IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar

Subhashish Mohanty Published 19.03.25, 08:01 AM
IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar File image

Indian Energy Congress, in association with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar and NIST (National Institute of Science and Technology) University, Berhampur, organised a two-day national seminar on energy access and security in the emerging energy transition industry.

The seminar at IIT Bhubaneswar brought together leading experts to discuss critical aspects of renewable energy, energy storage and policy frameworks.

Inaugurating the seminar, director of IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, emphasised the need to translate theoretical discussions into tangible benefits for society. He stressed upon “Net Zero Energy” in the modern world and outlined the efforts of IIT Bhubaneswar towards achieving this goal.

Director, IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, Prof. Sukumar Mishra stressed on the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern technology like artificial intelligence for effective energy transition.

Founder-director of NIST University, Berhampur, Dr. Sukant K. Mohapatra highlighted the necessity of collaborative efforts to overcome challenges in the shift to renewable energy. Secretary general of Indian Energy Congress, Prof. P.K. Parhi, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to uniting energy researchers and addressing global energy challenges.

Head of the school of electrical and computer science at IIT Bhubaneswar and organising chair of the seminar, Prof. S.R. Samantaray discussed the critical role of energy storage and electric vehicles in the evolving energy landscape.

