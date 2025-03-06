Mayawati love-hate axe on brother from the post of national coordinator of Bahujan Samaj Party

Mayawati on Wednesday removed her brother Anand Kumar from the post of national coordinator of the party, three days after appointing him by booting out her nephew Akash from the post and later sacking him from the party.

Political observers said the frequent changes were an indication of the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s desperation to remain in the news at a time her party has been in the doldrums for years. The BSP has only one MLA in Uttar Pradesh and no MP in the Lok Sabha.

“Working selflessly for long as national vice-president of the BSP, he (Anand) was recently made national coordinator (of the party). He has expressed his wish to hold only one post. I welcome this. He will continue to work as the BSP’s national vice-president as usual under my guidance,” Mayawati wrote in Hindi on X on Wednesday.

Anand is Akash’s father. On Sunday, Mayawati had appointed Anand as the national coordinator of the BSP by removing Akash, also declaring that Akash was no longer her political heir. The father and son had later said they would “happily accept every decision” that Mayawati takes because they have “tremendous faith in her”.

Mayawati inducted Akash into the party in 2017 and made him the BSP’s national coordinator. Since then she has frequently changed her stand on him, giving him responsibilities only to take them back and again reinstating him in key party posts.

The BSP chief has also declared him her political heir but soon changed her mind.

She has removed and reappointed Anand several times as national coordinator and vice-president.