Mathura police apprehend 90 Bangladeshi nationals, including 28 children, for illegal stay

As many as 90 Bangladeshi nationals, including many children, were apprehended from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Friday for alleged illegal stay in India, officials said.

They were taken into custody from local brickyards at Khajpur village under the Naujheel police station limits, a senior officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Regular searches were being conducted throughout the district. During one such operation, police were searching some local brickyards when they came across Bangladeshi nationals working there," SSP Shlok Kumar said.

Giving a break-up, the officer said in all, 35 men, 27 women and 28 children have been taken into custody.

"During interrogation, all of them admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India. They moved to Mathura three to four months back from a neighbouring state. Police are trying to establish their links," the SSP said, adding that their job contractor and other associates are also being questioned.

The officer told PTI that police also recovered some Aadhaar cards from the Bangladeshi nationals, apparently issued on forged documents in some other state.

Further legal proceedings are underway, Kumar said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.