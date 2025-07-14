Martyrs’ Day leash on Kashmir leaders, LG Manoj Sinha puts them under house arrest

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s administration on Sunday thwarted attempts by Kashmiri politicians to revive the commemoration of Martyrs’ Day by allegedly placing them under house arrest, the clampdown inflaming outrage in equal measure as chief minister Omar Abdullah’s purported decision to stay away from the Valley.

Unfazed by the criticism, Sinha organised an event on Sunday to honour the victims of militancy, which was seen as an attempt to redefine martyrdom on the Centre’s terms.

Ironically, many of the victims of militant violence come from families loyal to the National Conference and other parties that the Centre seeks to marginalise.

The LG’s administration deployed hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel to allegedly put Valley leaders under house detention and stop them from visiting the Martyrs’ Graveyard in Srinagar’s old city.

However, there was no official confirmation of the house arrest claims.

The leaders had planned to pay tribute to the 22 people killed by the Dogra army on this day in 1931 during a protest against the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh. The government has banned the observance of Martyrs’ Day and scrapped the official holiday on July 13 as it does not align with the BJP’s larger Hindutva agenda.

On Saturday evening, the Srinagar administration denied permission to Valley parties, including the ruling NC, to visit the graveyard. All roads leading to the graveyard, also known as Mazar-e-Shohda, in Nowhatta were sealed.

“The general public is hereby advised to strictly comply with these instructions and refrain from violating the orders issued by the district administration. Any violation of these orders shall invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law,” Srinagar Police said.

Omar condemned the restrictions. “In a blatantly undemocratic move, homes have been locked from the outside, police & central forces deployed as jailers & major bridges in Srinagar blocked. All to stop people from visiting a historically important graveyard containing the graves of people who laid down their lives to give Kashmiris a voice & to empower them. I will never understand what the law & order government is so afraid of,” he posted on X.

“13th July massacre is our Jallianwala Bagh. The people who laid down their lives did so against the British. Kashmir was being ruled under the British Paramountcy. What a shame that true heroes who fought against British rule in all its forms are today projected as villains only because they were Muslims. We may be denied the opportunity to visit their graves today but we will not forget their sacrifices,” Omar added.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed the government’s action.

“The day you accept our heroes as your own just as Kashmiris have embraced yours, from Mahatma Gandhi to Bhagat Singh, that day, as Prime Minister Modi once said, the ‘dil ki doori’ (distance of hearts) will truly end,” Mehbooba, who was also allegedly put under house arrest, said.

“When you lay siege to the Martyrs’ Graveyard, lock people in their homes to prevent them from visiting Mazar-e-Shohda, it speaks volumes. July 13th commemorates our martyrs — those who rose against tyranny, much like countless others across the country. They will always be our heroes,” she added.

People’s Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone claimed he too was detained at home. “This recurring act reflects a deliberate attempt to suppress democratic expression and silence voices of remembrance and dissent,” he said.

Opposition leaders heaped scorn on Omar over reports that he deliberately stayed away from Kashmir. Party sources said the chief minister, who recently visited Bengal to woo tourists, was on his way back, but there was no word from the NC about his current location.