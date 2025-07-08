Manmohan Samal set for third stint as Odisha BJP chief

Manmohan Samal is set to continue as the Odisha BJP president for a second consecutive term, with no other contenders filing nominations for the post.

Samal’s re-election is now a formality.

The party rewarded Samal for playing a pivotal role in bringing the BJP to power in the state, ending the 24-year reign of Naveen Patnaik.

The central leadership has reposed faith in him for helping the party form its first-ever government in Odisha. However, Samal lost the Assembly election from Chandabali in Bhadrak district.

Samal filed his nomination at the party office in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

This will mark Samal’s third stint as state BJP president. He earlier held the post from 1999 to 2004 and was reappointed in 2023.

A seasoned politician and former minister, Samal is considered close to top BJP central leaders and shares strong ties with Union ministers from Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram.

His handling of the controversy involving BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan —whose supporters allegedly assaulted an OAS officer, stalling official work—was also appreciated by the party.