Man wanted in UP college principal murder case held at Delhi Airport, confesses crime

A man wanted in the murder of UP inter college principal was arrested from Delhi airport, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Amir Khan (31), was arrested near Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport when he was trying to flee to Mumbai to escape arrest, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on October 21, 2024, when Yogendra Bahadur Singh, Principal of Indra Bahadur Singh National Inter College in UP's Bhadohi, was shot dead.

"Two armed assailants on a motorcycle ambushed Singh's car and opened fire. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the 56-year-old principal succumbed to injuries. Investigations by the Uttar Pradesh Police revealed a conspiracy with Amir Khan identified as one of the key perpetrators. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for his arrest," a senior police officer of the Crime Branch said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap near Delhi's domestic airport on Thursday. Khan was intercepted around 12:40 pm and arrested, police said.

During questioning, he confessed to his involvement in the murder, revealing it was part of a revenge plot orchestrated by Saurabh, the main conspirator, the officer said.

Khan, a truck driver from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has a criminal history dating back to 2017 when he was first arrested for house trespass and assault, the officer added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.