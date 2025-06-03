Man strangles wife after argument, dumps body at Bhubaneswar hospital and flees

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death following a heated argument over an alleged extramarital affair and later abandoned her body at the hospital before fleeing. The incident occurred in the Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday night.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused, identified as Gupteswar Behera.

The deceased, Nandita Behera, had married Gupteswar in 2018. The couple lived in Chakeisiani under the jurisdiction of Mancheswar police station. Gupteswar ran a mobile shop in the area.

Family sources said the couple often quarrelled over Gupteswar’s suspected affair. Nandita had accused him of neglecting her and failing to provide financial support for household expenses.

On Sunday evening, a heated altercation broke out when Gupteswar returned home from work. In a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled Nandita. As she gasped for breath, he rushed her to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Gupteswar then abandoned her body at the hospital and fled the scene.

Hospital staff informed the police after discovering the unattended body. Nandita’s younger brother alleged that Gupteswar was directly responsible for her death. “When I called to ask about my sister, he casually said her body was in the mortuary. He must be punished,” the brother said.

Police have registered a case and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused.