MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 June 2025

Man sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on six-year-old girl

Incident occurred on the night of August 4, 2023, when the girl was playing near her house in Kalwa, and the accused took her to his house

PTI Published 22.06.25, 02:28 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Additional sessions judge A S Bhagwat found the accused, Bandadada alias Rudesh Ramesh Shinde (32), guilty of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, in an order dated June 17, also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused.

Special public prosecutor V G Kadu told the court that the incident occurred on the night of August 4, 2023, when the girl was playing near her house in Kalwa, and the accused took her to his house.

The girl later told her mother that the accused had sexually assaulted her, and blood was found on her person.

The prosecution examined six witnesses during the trial.

RELATED TOPICS

Sexual Assault Thane Minor Girl Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Potential overtime': Pizza orders around Pentagon spike before US strikes Iran

If there’s an unusual spike in Google activity at a known pizza joint near a US defense hub, it often correlates to subsequent announcements or leaks of military action
President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens.
Quote left Quote right

Worked as a team with Israeli PM Netanyahu to strike Iran. Future attacks would be far greater

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT