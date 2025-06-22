Man sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on six-year-old girl

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Additional sessions judge A S Bhagwat found the accused, Bandadada alias Rudesh Ramesh Shinde (32), guilty of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court, in an order dated June 17, also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused.

Special public prosecutor V G Kadu told the court that the incident occurred on the night of August 4, 2023, when the girl was playing near her house in Kalwa, and the accused took her to his house.

The girl later told her mother that the accused had sexually assaulted her, and blood was found on her person.

The prosecution examined six witnesses during the trial.