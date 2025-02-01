MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Man beats peacock to death with stick in UP’s Bhadohi, flees as locals raise alarm

The forest department has sent the carcass of the peacock for postmortem

PTI Published 01.02.25, 11:50 AM
Representational image PTI

A man beat a peacock to death with a stick in Poore Manohar village here, police on Saturday said.

Suriyawan Police Station SHO Arvind Kumar Gupta said the incident happened Friday evening.

He said a man named Gabbar Vanvasi killed the national bird by beating it with a stick. When people raised an alarm, he fled.

The forest department has sent the carcass of the peacock for postmortem.

Vanvasi was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and is being looked for, the officer said.

