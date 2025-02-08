MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
As BJP clinches Delhi, Swati Maliwal likens AAP’s downfall to Mahabharat’s Draupadi episode

Maliwal's post on Draupadi's "cheer haran" or "stripping" from the Mahabharat is a reference to her allegations that a close aide of Kejriwal assaulted her inside the CM's residence

PTI Published 08.02.25, 02:56 PM
Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal PTI

Sharing a picture of Draupadi's "cheer haran" from the Maharbharat, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said the Aam Aadmi Party and its party chief Arvind Kejriwal's "arrogance" led to their loss in the Delhi assembly polls.

"Even Ravan's arrogance did not last," Maliwal, who fell out with the AAP last year, said in another post on X.

Maliwal's post on Draupadi's "cheer haran" or "stripping" from the Mahabharat is a reference to her allegations that a close aide of Kejriwal assaulted her inside the CM's residence. This was when Kejriwal was still the chief minister of Delhi.

Maliwal's posts came after trends of the Delhi assembly poll results showed the BJP ahead of AAP and heading towards forming the government in the national capital.

Even two-time former CM Kejriwal was trailing on his New Delhi seat.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

