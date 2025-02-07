MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Maharashtra’s Beed police launch QR code system for citizens to share feedback, tips

The system can also come in handy in gathering intelligence through public participation, officials said

PTI Published 07.02.25, 09:45 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

Police in central Maharashtra’s Beed district have introduced a QR (Quick Response) code system to help citizens share vital inputs, suggestions and feedback concerning the department through their mobile phones, an official has said.

The QR codes have been displayed at all police stations in the district and also on the desks of the station in-charges.

The new system will be directly under the control of the office of the superintendent of police (SP), and the personal details of the citizens interacting through it will be kept confidential, according to an official release on Thursday.

After scanning the QR code, citizens will need to key in their contact and other information. If a person is not happy with the response from a particular police station, he can raise a grievance through this system and the SP’s office will directly get in touch with him, the release said.

The system can also come in handy in gathering intelligence through public participation, officials said.

The Beed police plan to promote the QR code system through social media, the release added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

