Maharashtra in debt of Rs 8 lakh crore, Mahayuti to cancel Ladki Bahin scheme: Danve

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra was trying to stop various schemes launched for the benefit of people as the financial condition of the state was not good.

The state has a debt burden of Rs 8 lakh crore, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council said.

Addressing a press conference here, Danve said, "The financial condition of Maharashtra is not good. Before the assembly elections, the Mahayuti government announced many schemes like Ladki Bahin and Ladka Bhau. At that time, we had warned that these schemes will devastate the state's economy and that is what is happening today." "The state has a debt burden of Rs 8 lakh crore. The government is now trying to cancel the schemes and reduce the number of beneficiaries," he said.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, women in the 21-65 age group with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh get Rs 1,500 per month as aid. Launched in August last year, this scheme aims to financially empower women.

During the assembly poll campaign, Mahayuti leaders promised to hike the monthly aid from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100. However, the scheme has been attacked by the opposition over its financial viability.

The Ladka Bhau scheme aims to provide free vocational training to the state's youth and students.

Danve said, "There are no funds to pay to the beneficiaries of the Ladka Bhau scheme. There is also no money to pay to the farmers. The crop insurance scheme, which allowed farmers to insure their crops by paying a premium of just one rupee, is on the verge of closure. This is because the financial condition of the state is not good."

When asked about the NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, who is facing the heat over an aide's arrest in a sarpanch murder case, the Sena (UBT) leader said, "Ethically, Munde is at fault and he should resign." The opposition has been seeking Munde's resignation after his close aide Walmik Karad was held in an extortion case linked to the brutal murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December last year.

US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration has given the go-ahead to extradite the 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana.

When asked about it, Danve said, "The government should also bring those who are still hiding in Pakistan including Dawood (Ibrahim), Maulana (Masood Azhar)."

