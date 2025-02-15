MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 February 2025

Maharashtra GBS tally rises to 207, with 180 confirmed cases and 20 on ventilator

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, and problems swallowing or breathing

PTI Published 15.02.25, 10:25 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

The tally of suspected and confirmed Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra has reached 207 after two cases were detected, a health official said.

With the addition of the two new cases on Friday, the tally of confirmed cases stands at 180, of which 20 are on ventilator support, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, though the official death toll remained unchanged at eight as per the state health department, a suspected fatality from the ailment was reported from Kolhapur.

A district health official said a 60-year-old woman from Changid tehsil there died on February 13.

"She suffered paralysis of the lower limbs and was first admitted in a hospital in Changid and then taken to neighbouring Karnataka. She was brought back to a hospital in Kolhapur on February 11, where she died two days later," the official said.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, and problems swallowing or breathing.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India faces Trump tariff heat: Trade tensions reach boiling point for PM Modi & Co.

India’s negotiators found themselves out of aces, appearing to buckle in the face of dire threats from a rampant Trump who once again spoke forcefully about his desire to wrest a level playing field for American goods and services
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Nation deserves to know who is responsible for the attack and where 300 kg RDX came from

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT