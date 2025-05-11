MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde says India possesses capacity to wipe out Pakistan from world map

'Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a strong message to Pakistan that there is zero tolerance against terrorism,' Shinde said

PTI Published 11.05.25, 07:45 PM
Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said India has a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and possesses the capacity to wipe out Pakistan from the world map.

His remarks come a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a strong message to Pakistan that there is zero tolerance against terrorism. India will not tolerate any compromise on terrorism," Shinde told reporters.

Also Read

India has got strength to deal with external threats, he said.

"India holds the capacity to obliterate Pakistan from the world map. It should learn from India's firm stance," Shinde added.

Pakistan should engage with India by taking into consideration its own limitations, the deputy CM said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

