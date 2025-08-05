Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis backs legal push to bring elephant Madhuri back to Kolhapur amid public outcry

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured full support for efforts to bring back Madhuri (also called Mahadevi), a 36-year-old elephant relocated last week from Kolhapur’s Shri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Jain math to the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust at Vantara’s wildlife rehabilitation facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The relocation, mandated by a July 16 Bombay High Court order and upheld by the Supreme Court on July 25, followed concerns raised by an NGO, the Maharashtra Forest Department, and the apex court-appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC) over the elephant’s deteriorating health and psychological distress. The matter is now listed for compliance reporting on August 11, 2025.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, Fadnavis said both the Maharashtra government and the Nandani Math will file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

"Taking into consideration the traditions of Nandani Math and the emotional bond of local people with Madhuri, we will pursue all legal avenues to bring her back. The state will also form a dedicated team, including veterinary experts, to ensure the elephant's welfare," said Fadnavis.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office added that there is “significant public sentiment in favour of returning the elephant to the monastery” and the government is committed to taking “all legal steps accordingly.” Fadnavis also urged the Nandani Math to include the state as a party to its petition.

He further said the state may request the Supreme Court to appoint an independent committee to examine all aspects of the case, including adherence to Central Zoo Authority guidelines and recommendations from the HPC. The government is also open to setting up a rescue-centre-like facility at the math to ensure proper care for the elephant. In response to public protests, criminal cases filed against individuals involved will be withdrawn.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has directed the forest department to collect data on all elephants from Maharashtra that have been relocated out of the state. Elected representatives from across Kolhapur district participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the elephant’s removal has triggered massive public unrest in Kolhapur. On Sunday, thousands took part in a 'silent march' led by former MP Raju Shetty, beginning from Nandani and ending at the district collectorate.

“Madhuri was in tears when she was being taken away. The place where she has been relocated has 225 elephants but still they wanted her as she is beautiful,” said Shetty, addressing the crowd.

Congress MLC Satej Patil said that more than two lakh people had signed forms demanding Madhuri's return to the math. These would be sent to the President's office via speed post. BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik also met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to submit a memorandum seeking her return.

In response to the growing criticism, Vantara issued a statement clarifying that it did not initiate or request the elephant’s transfer, but acted only as the “court-appointed recipient facility.”

“Vantara was not the initiating party, and the entire process has been conducted under judicial and statutory oversight, in coordination with the appropriate authorities,” the statement said. “We recognise that her presence there was more than symbolic, it was sacred to many. We want to clearly and respectfully state that Vantara acted solely in compliance with the binding orders of the Bombay High Court, which were subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.”

It acknowledged “Mahadevi’s deep emotional and cultural significance in Kolhapur,” but said the reasons for her relocation—including untreated injuries, psychological trauma, and poor living conditions—were well-documented in court records.

Vantara noted the elephant is receiving care from “veterinarians, behaviourists, and caregivers,” and is being treated for foot rot, arthritis, overgrown toenails, and an untreated fracture. She has also been freed from chains and is now in a setting that encourages her physical and emotional recovery.

“Madhuri's journey at Vantara begins with gentle care and close attention. We're taking the time to understand her: what keeps her calm, what makes her comfortable, and what she enjoys,” Vantara said in an Instagram post. “It's not just about treatment; it's about helping her settle in, feel at ease, and live life on her own terms. Step by step, at her pace, with the care and respect she truly deserves.”

In a longer statement issued Saturday, Vantara added: “We fully understand and empathise with the public's strong emotional response. That is why, in a spirit of compassion and unity, we have opened a direct dialogue with the Jain Mutt and the respected Swamiji. Together, we are exploring, through legal and veterinary guidance, all possibilities for Madhuri's future, including a peaceful resolution that prioritises both her wellbeing and the feelings of the community.”

The facility said it remains “committed to transparency, legality, and above all, compassion” and invited the public to “stand with us, not in conflict, but in care, for Madhuri and every animal who deserves a life of dignity and peace.”

The Vantara centre, run by Reliance Industries, spans nearly 3,000 acres and is positioned as a sanctuary-like space offering high-end medical and rehabilitative services to rescued wildlife. The name derives from Sanskrit, with “Vana” meaning forest and “Antara” meaning within—signifying a haven “within the forest.”

Mahadevi, reportedly brought to Kolhapur from Karnataka in 1992, has spent over three decades at the Jain math. In 2017, she allegedly killed the head priest of the monastery. However, her devotees continue to view her as sacred, and many insist she was well cared for.