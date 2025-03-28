Madras HC grants Kunal Kamra interim anticipatory bail till April 7 in Shinde parody case

The Madras high court Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra until April 7 in a case related to his recent comments on Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The relief was granted on the condition that Kamra execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Villupuram district.

Justice Sunder Mohan also issued a notice to the Khar Police and scheduled the next hearing for April 7.

The court's order follows Kamra’s submission that he has been residing in Tamil Nadu since moving from Mumbai in 2021 and fears arrest by the Mumbai Police.

Kamra, 36, has been twice summoned by the Mumbai Police over his recent performance at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, Mumbai.

During the show, he performed a parody song that allegedly contained a "gaddar (traitor)" jibe at Shinde, sparking outrage among Shiv Sena supporters. The backlash led to acts of vandalism at the club and the hotel housing it on Sunday night.

Following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar Police booked Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the deputy CM.

Appearing before the court, Kamra’s counsel argued that the comedian had not explicitly named anyone during his performance. The lawyer further defended Kamra’s act as a satire, emphasising that parody is protected as free speech.

In response to the incident, the Mumbai Police arrested 12 Shiv Sena supporters, including party leader Rahool Kanal, for vandalising the venue where Kamra’s show was filmed.

Kamra has remained firm on his stance, stating that he does not regret his remarks and will only apologise if ordered by the court. He has also denied allegations that he was paid by the Opposition to target Shinde.

The Mumbai Police had summoned Kamra on Tuesday, but he sought a week's time to respond.

The authorities issued a fresh notice, asking him to appear on March 31.