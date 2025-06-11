Lukewarm response to BJP's minority outreach despite Colonel Qureshi push

The BJP on Tuesday appeared to scale down the launch of its nationwide campaign to reach out to minorities, pivoting on the symbolism spun around Colonel Sofiya Qureshi during Operation Sindoor, after the event failed to elicit any public enthusiasm.

The event, called Minority Chaupal, was held at a hotel in Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the women-led movement against the Narendra Modi government’s new citizenship matrix in 2019 that the BJP and its ecosystem had vilified. Even that attempt to tap into the symbolism of the place to project a minority-friendly face came a cropper as the event witnessed thin attendance, with most of those present being party workers.

Only two of those in the audience were women despite the government’s earlier bid to weave a campaign around Colonel Qureshi. Faced with Opposition allegations that the government was trying to gain political mileage from a military operation, the BJP had denied any plan involving Colonel Qureshi.

The BJP Minority Morcha, which organised the event, tried to put up a brave face, saying the gathering was meant to be a training and awareness session for party members. The Sankalp Se Siddhi Minority Chaupal is meant to be an outreach initiative to mark 11 years of Narendra Modi rule.

Reacting to the lacklustre participation, Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui said: “The gathering was for training purposes. The outreach will unfold at the grassroots where workers will host chaupals (gatherings) in minority-dominated localities and spread awareness about the welfare schemes rolled out by the BJP-helmed Centre.”

Referring to Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Siddiqui said: “The way those two young women led from the front should ignite a spark in our girls too. One of the girls, Qureshi, belongs to our community.... They gave a befitting reply to the neighbouring country.”

Nazia Mirza, who said she has been a BJP member for six years, said: “Colonel Qureshi is an inspiration for every woman. Why should Muslim girls be left behind when it comes to joining the army? I will visit homes and tell young girls to join the army and the Agniveer scheme.”