Lucknow: Man tries to set himself, family on fire outside Vidhan Bhavan, saved by cops

Alleging false case against himself, a man on Friday attempted immolation along with his family members in front of Vidhan Bhavan in the state capital, police said.

Raj Kamal Rawat and his family members, who belong to Kanta village in Nigohan of Lucknow district, were saved due to the "alertness" of the police, officials said.

According to the police, Rawat attempted immolation with his wife and children but the police stopped them from doing so.

The police said a land dispute occurred between Rawat and one Shahenshah of the same village. Shahenshah was shot outside his house at night in September 2024. In his statement, Shahenshah named Rawat and said he had shot him and his wife was with him, the police said.

Based on Shahenshah's statement, Rawat was arrested and sent to jail, according to the police. Arms were also recovered from him, the police added.

According to the police, Rawat came out of jail four days ago and alleged that a false case was filed against him by Shahenshah and others. The police said Rawat alleged that even after coming out of jail, he and his family are being harassed by the rivals.

Rawat alleged that he visited Lucknow and attempted immolation along with his family due to the harassment, the police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

The police said a case under Section 226 (attempt to die by suicide, to compel or restrain the exercise of lawful power) of BNS was registered against Rawat.

