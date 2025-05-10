Lt Col Mohanlal reporting, Sir (in spirit): Actor’s role remains symbolic amid border tensions

Fans of Malayalam actor and honorary Lieutenant Colonel Mohanlal may be disappointed to learn that he will not be taking up arms in Jammu and Kashmir despite the Territorial Army being put on call for three years.

Mohanlal, who was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2009 — the first Indian actor to receive such an honour — serves as an ambassador for the Territorial Army.

The defence ministry recently authorised the expansion of Territorial Army operations, especially amid heightened tensions along India’s borders. This sparked speculation in Kerala that Mohanlal might participate in Operation Sindoor in some capacity.

However, a close associate of the actor clarified that his role remains symbolic. “Since the rank is honorary, he is not trained for combat. He acts as an ambassador and motivates youths to join the army,” said M.B. Sanil Kumar, adding that both he and Mohanlal were set to travel to Dubai and would return by May 18.

An admirer of the armed forces, Mohanlal, 64, has often said it was his childhood dream of joining the army. Though life took him to cinema, he has portrayed numerous military roles on screen, most memorably as Major Mahadevan in Keerthi Chakra (2006) and its sequels Kurukshetra (2008) and Kandahar (2010), directed by retired NSG officer Major Ravi. He later played a dual role in 1971: Beyond Borders (2017), again helmed by Major Ravi.

These portrayals, especially in challenging filming conditions, contributed to his honorary recognition. For his basic Territorial Army training, Mohanlal spent time at the 122 Infantry Battalion station in Kannur — the only such unit in Kerala. He learned military discipline, how to wear camouflage and use infantry weapons such as assault rifles and light machine guns from the Indian Small Arms System.

In 2012, Mohanlal participated in the Territorial Army’s 60th anniversary parade in New Delhi, attended by then defence minister A.K. Antony. He also underwent a crash course in military etiquette at the Indian Military Academy the same year.

Recently, the actor visited Wayanad, which was ravaged by twin landslides in June 2024. Donning his army fatigues, Mohanlal offered support to the affected families.

In the context of Operation Sindoor, Mohanlal wrote in a message of solidarity: “We wore sindoor not just as tradition, but as a symbol of unwavering resolve. Challenge us and we will rise, fearless and stronger than ever. The soldier’s courage fuels our pride. Jai Hind.”