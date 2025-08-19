MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Heavy rains disrupt flight operations at Mumbai airport; 8 flights diverted

Despite the downpour, airport operations were not suspended, though precautionary low-visibility procedures were intermittently enforced

Our Web Desk Published 19.08.25, 04:00 PM
Aircrafts stationed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport amid the rising water level of the nearby Mithi River due to heavy rainfall, at Kurla, in Mumbai.

Aircrafts stationed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport amid the rising water level of the nearby Mithi River due to heavy rainfall, at Kurla, in Mumbai. PTI

Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were hit on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the city, leading to diversions and delays.

Airport sources confirmed that at least eight flights — six of IndiGo, one of SpiceJet and one of Air India — were diverted to nearby airports, including Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, due to low visibility and operational constraints.

Despite the downpour, airport operations were not suspended, though precautionary low-visibility procedures were intermittently enforced.

Airlines also warned passengers of delays and advised them to check flight status before heading to the airport.

Air India and IndiGo, in separate advisories, said persistent rainfall and thunderstorms in Mumbai could impact schedules, urging passengers to allow extra travel time as road conditions across the city also remained affected.

Mumbai airport, the country’s second busiest, continued handling arrivals and departures, but disruptions are expected to persist as heavy rains continue.

Mumbai Rains
