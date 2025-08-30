LS Speaker pushes for decorum in legislatures, flags decline in debate standards

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday voiced concern over the falling standards of debate, dialogue, language and decorum in Parliament and state legislatures.

He was in Bhubaneswar to inaugurate the two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of the Committees on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Parliament and State Legislatures.

“The unique strength of these parliamentary committees lies in their ability to function beyond partisan politics, fostering a shared approach and collective vision. Parliamentary committees promote equality, transparency, and innovation by generating valuable policy insights and feedback on governance,” Birla said.

He urged lawmakers to rise above party lines on issues of national interest.

“The committees of Parliament and state legislatures function in a non-partisan manner, rising above political divisions to take decisions solely in the interests of the people,” Birla added.

Over 120 delegates from across the country are attending the two-day meet, which provides a platform to exchange best practices, share experiences, and devise actionable strategies for effective policy delivery and protection of the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.