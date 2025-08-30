MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 30 August 2025

LS Speaker pushes for decorum in legislatures, flags decline in debate standards

Over 120 delegates from across the country are attending the two-day meet, which provides a platform to exchange best practices, share experiences, and devise actionable strategies for effective policy delivery and protection of the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

Subhashish Mohanty Published 30.08.25, 07:41 AM
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla File picture

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday voiced concern over the falling standards of debate, dialogue, language and decorum in Parliament and state legislatures.

He was in Bhubaneswar to inaugurate the two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of the Committees on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Parliament and State Legislatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unique strength of these parliamentary committees lies in their ability to function beyond partisan politics, fostering a shared approach and collective vision. Parliamentary committees promote equality, transparency, and innovation by generating valuable policy insights and feedback on governance,” Birla said.

He urged lawmakers to rise above party lines on issues of national interest.

“The committees of Parliament and state legislatures function in a non-partisan manner, rising above political divisions to take decisions solely in the interests of the people,” Birla added.

Over 120 delegates from across the country are attending the two-day meet, which provides a platform to exchange best practices, share experiences, and devise actionable strategies for effective policy delivery and protection of the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

RELATED TOPICS

Om Birla Lok Sabha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi's China feelers: Ahead of Xi Jinping meet, message of axis to tackle US tariffs

This overture to Beijing comes at a time when India is being singled out by strategic partner US for secondary sanctions as punishment for buying Russian oil, which China does in bigger volumes without facing the music yet
In this image released on Aug. 29, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bettiah, Bihar.
Quote left Quote right

We will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT