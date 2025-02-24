MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Liver transplantation clinic inaugurated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

The clinic will address the growing need for liver transplantation in the region, which includes Odisha, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh

Subhashish Mohanty Published 24.02.25, 06:24 AM
AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar File picture

A dedicated liver transplantation clinic was inaugurated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The clinic will address the growing need for liver transplantation in the region, which includes Odisha, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Executive director, AIIMS (Bhubaneswar), Dr. Ashutosh Biswas said, “With AIIMS Bhubaneswar gearing up to commence liver transplantation services, the need for a dedicated clinic to evaluate and list patients suffering from End-Stage Liver Disease (ESLD) is paramount. This initiative will bridge the gap in liver care and offer a ray of hope to countless patients.”

Dr Shailesh Kumar, the president of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, inaugurated the clinic. “The liver transplantation clinic is a beacon of hope for countless patients suffering from chronic liver diseases, ensuring a new lease on life through timely intervention and expert care,” Dr Shailesh Kumar said.

“This specialised clinic aims to streamline the evaluation, listing and pre-operative optimisation of patients requiring liver transplantation, ensuring a structured and multidisciplinary approach to liver care,” a release said.

The clinic will operate every Tuesday from 2:30pm to 4:30pm at Room No. 222, Gastro OPD Complex.

