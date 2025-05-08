MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Live Updates: Tensions surge as India downs Pakistani drones, IPL match called off amid blackout

Blackouts in several areas along western and north-western border, missile defence systems neutralise incoming threats, reports of Pakistani planes being shot down

Our Web Desk Published 08.05.25, 10:15 PM

Main Events

Vehicles pass by amid blackout at Anugarh area, amid cross border shelling by Pakistan in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’, in Sri Ganganagar district, Rajasthan, May 8, 2025

Vehicles pass by amid blackout at Anugarh area, amid cross border shelling by Pakistan in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’, in Sri Ganganagar district, Rajasthan, May 8, 2025Credit: PTI

Key Events
Last update 08.05.25 10:39 PM

Civil aviation authorities monitoring flight operations

Civil aviation authorities are monitoring flight operations in different parts of the country after security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded Jammu airport on Thursday evening, according to sources.

Sounds resembling blasts caused panic in Jammu city late on Thursday evening as security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded airport here, officials said.

Last update 08.05.25 10:22 PM

Eight Pakistani missiles intercepted, F-16 fighter jet shot down: Reports

India has brought down eight Pakistani missiles and shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet, according to NDTV

Last update 08.05.25 10:16 PM

IPL match between PBKS and DC called off amid blackout in Dharamsala

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Thursday was called off due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, which forced a blackout in the hill town.

The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure.

But later the teams and the spectators were evacuated from the stadium for their security.

Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed by pacer T Natarajan before proceedings came to a halt.

Last update 08.05.25 10:41 PM

Punjab: Blackout in Pathankot, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj

A blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh on Thursday evening, officials said.

The move comes amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

In Pathankot district, some locals claimed they heard an explosion-like sound. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard.

Air raid warning sirens have been activated in Pathankot where the blackout was enforced around 8:30 pm.

Authorities have appealed to people to keep their lights switched off and stay at home.

Last update 08.05.25 10:12 PM

Sounds of blast trigger panic in Jammu, area plunges into darkness

Sounds resembling blasts caused panic in Jammu city late on Thursday evening as security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded airport here, officials said.

It was not immediately known whether the airport, which also houses an Indian Air Force station, is under attack.

Jammu plunged into darkness with electricity snapped soon after two powerful explosions were heard in the vicinity of the airport.

Officials said counter-measures have been initiated and a few Pakistani drones were downed by the Indian anti-drone system.

According to some eyewitness, one of the drones was seen dropping outsides the airport. 

S Jaishankar
Quote left Quote right

It is not our intention to escalate. If there are military attacks, it will be met with firm response

