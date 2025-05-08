Live Updates: Tensions surge as India downs Pakistani drones, IPL match called off amid blackout

Key Events

Civil aviation authorities monitoring flight operations Civil aviation authorities are monitoring flight operations in different parts of the country after security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded Jammu airport on Thursday evening, according to sources. Sounds resembling blasts caused panic in Jammu city late on Thursday evening as security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded airport here, officials said.

Eight Pakistani missiles intercepted, F-16 fighter jet shot down: Reports India has brought down eight Pakistani missiles and shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet, according to NDTV

IPL match between PBKS and DC called off amid blackout in Dharamsala The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Thursday was called off due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, which forced a blackout in the hill town. The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure. But later the teams and the spectators were evacuated from the stadium for their security. Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed by pacer T Natarajan before proceedings came to a halt. VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: Stadium lights turned off, IPL match called off in Dharamshala as tension rises between India-Pakistan.



Punjab: Blackout in Pathankot, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj A blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh on Thursday evening, officials said. The move comes amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan. In Pathankot district, some locals claimed they heard an explosion-like sound. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard. Air raid warning sirens have been activated in Pathankot where the blackout was enforced around 8:30 pm. Authorities have appealed to people to keep their lights switched off and stay at home. With India-Pak standoff worsening Saudis try narrow window for deescalation. Their Dy FM met PM @narendramodi & must’ve gone to Islamabad. Even in 2019 US+Saudis calmed matters. This time no US. Also weapons fired across International border & not just LoC. Next 24-48 hrs vital. — K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) May 8, 2025