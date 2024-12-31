MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Leopard spotted in Mysuru Infosys campus, forest dept launches combing op

A team of 50 personnel is involved in the operation, with cages and nets on standby to capture the animal

PTI Published 31.12.24, 05:44 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File photo

The forest department has launched a combing operation after a leopard was spotted in Mysuru's Infosys campus on Tuesday early morning.

The big cat was sighted in the underground car parking area of the campus at around 3.30 am by the security staff of the IT company and analysis of the CCTV footage has also confirmed the same, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of 50 personnel is involved in the operation, with cages and nets on standby to capture the animal.

"A leopard was spotted inside the Infosys campus and our personnel are on the job. Combing operation has been launched and drones are also being used to spot the leopard," a senior forest officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

BPSC protests: Students slam police, Bihar govt, demand re-exam for all

State civil service aspirants in Bihar protest against what they call exam irregularities and condemn police action on protesters on Sunday
Biren Singh
Quote left Quote right

Want to apologise for what happened in Manipur. I hope normalcy will be restored

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT