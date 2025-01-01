MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Learn spirit of service from RSS, instead of writing to its chief for media attention: BJP to Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP's reaction came after Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief and alleged deletion of voter's names from the electoral rolls and distribution of money by the BJP to 'buy votes' in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls

PTI Published 01.01.25, 02:07 PM
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal File picture

The BJP on Wednesday asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to learn "spirit of service" from the RSS leaving behind his "political moves" instead of writing to the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat to draw "media attention".

The BJP's reaction came after Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief and alleged deletion of voter's names from the electoral rolls and distribution of money by the BJP to "buy votes" in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls.

He also asked Bhagwat if he supports such "wrong activities" of the BJP.

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Kejriwal's letter to the RSS chief is nothing but a bid to grab "media attention".

"Don't write to the Sangh (RSS), learn from it," he asked Kejriwal.

He said the Seva Bharati, which is affiliated to the RSS, is the "biggest organisation" in India which works for the welfare of people, including the Dalits living in slums.

"Learn the spirit of service (from the RSS and its affiliates). Leave behind your political moves," Trivedi, also a Rajya Sabha MP, asked the AAP chief.

The BJP leader was replying to media queries at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

