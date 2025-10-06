Lawyer attempts to hurl shoe at CJI Gavai in Supreme Court, cites ‘Sanatan ka apman’

A lawyer allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai during proceedings in the Supreme Court on Monday, but the judge remained composed as security personnel intervened.

The incident occurred when a Bench led by CJI Gavai was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers. Sources said the lawyer approached the dais, removed his shoe, and attempted to throw it at the judge.

Security personnel stopped the attack and escorted the individual out of the courtroom.

As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate insult of Sanatan Dharma).

The CJI, undisturbed by the incident, urged the lawyers present to continue their arguments, saying, “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me.”

The apex court’s security unit has launched an inquiry into the incident. Details about the lawyer and his motives were not clear.

The attack is believed to have been triggered by CJI Gavai’s remarks in a previous case concerning the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho, reported Bar and Bench.

While dismissing the case, he had said, “Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission etc.”

On social media many accused him of hurting religious sentiments.

Addressing the controversy in open court two days later, CJI Gavai clarified, “I respect all religions...This happened on social media.”

Representing the Central government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the CJI, noting that online reactions often exaggerate events. “We have seen this...There is Newton's law which says every action has equal reaction, but now every action has disproportionate social media reaction, milord,” he said.