Largest Namo Bharat station in Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor likely to be completed by end of April

The largest Namo Bharat station in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, Sarai Kale Khan, is likely to be completed by the end of April.

According to an official statement, with key construction and electrification works nearing completion, trial runs on the stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan are expected to begin by the end of this month.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) stated that track work between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations has been completed.

Sarai Kale Khan will serve as a major transport hub, connecting the Namo Bharat corridor with Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, the Veer Haqeeqat Rai Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and Ring Road, it stated.

To enhance interconnectivity, a 280-meter-long foot overbridge (FOB) is being built to link the Namo Bharat station with Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, it mentioned.

The NCRTC stated that this FOB, equipped with six travelators, will ensure smooth movement between different modes of transport.

NCRTC is also constructing a network of FOBs that will allow commuters to easily cross the busy Ring Road and access the Namo Bharat station, as well as the ISBT and the metro station, it stated.

A dedicated vehicle drop-off zone is also being developed under the elevated station, accommodating more than 40 vehicles simultaneously, the NCRTC said.

Additionally, a city bus interchange with space for over 15 buses is being constructed beneath the station to create a well-organized public transport system, it said.

Designed to handle high passenger volumes, the station will have five entry-exit gates, multiple staircases, 14 lifts, and 18 escalators, it stated.

According to the NCRTC, all lifts and escalators have already been installed. The station spans 215 metres in length, 50 metres in width, and 15 metres in height, ensuring efficient passenger movement across different levels.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains are running along a 55-kilometer stretch from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut South, covering 11 stations. Beyond this operational section, the corridor will extend further to three more stations -- Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram, it added.

The NCRTC further said that Begumpul, the deepest and largest underground Namo Bharat station in Meerut, is also in its final stages of construction.

The last station on the corridor, Modipuram, is also nearing completion, with staircases under construction and other civil works progressing steadily, it said.

Meanwhile, trial runs for the Meerut Metro have commenced between Meerut South and a section before the underground Meerut Central Station.

The NCRTC highlighted that this will be the first instance in India where a local metro service will operate on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat trains.

The Meerut Metro will run across 13 stations along a 23-kilometer stretch, and the entire project is expected to become fully operational by the end of June, the NCRTC added.

