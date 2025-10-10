Ladakh leaders hold first talks with admin since September 24 violence, seek judicial probe

Ladakhi leaders and the local administration held their first talks on Thursday since the September 24 violence, offering hopes of a thaw after weeks of hostilities and tension in the region.

Ladakh leaders had withdrawn from the October 6 talks with the Centre in protest against the killing of four men and injuries to dozens in firing by security forces and police, citing four conditions including a judicial inquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Official sources said Leh Apex Body (LAB) leaders, spearheading the fight for statehood and Sixth Schedule status, and civil society members responded positively to the administration’s invite for talks, helping break the impasse at the local level. Immediate talks with the Centre are unlikely.

An official described the meeting between the administration, led by Ladakh chief secretary Pawan Kotwal, and the LAB, led by co-chairman Chering Dorjay, as the first confidence-building exercise in a fortnight.

Dorjay said the meeting was fruitful.

“The major decision taken was about restoring Internet services. The other issue (discussed) related to a judicial inquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge. The administration said it would convey our message to the central government. We have also submitted our demands in writing,” Dorjay told The Telegraph.

The leader said the “torture” of detainees in police custody and alleged harassment of youths were also discussed.

“We told them most of the detainees (following the violence) are innocent. They were bystanders or just roaming around. But the people who torched the BJP office, among others, vanished soon after. We told the administration those who are innocent should be freed,” Dorjay said.

Lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta’s administration has so far released 40 of the 75 people who were arrested following the crackdown on the protesters.