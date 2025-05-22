Lack of classroom theatre, safe water: Students boycott Centre-run Film and Television Institute in Arunachal

The Centre-run Film and Television Institute, Arunachal Pradesh, lacks basic infrastructure and academic necessities, which has prompted students to boycott classes from May 15.

The institute, under the Union ministry of information and broadcasting, started operating in the 2024-25 academic session. The administration of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Calcutta, looks after the management of the Arunachal Pradesh FTI, the third national film institute in the country.

According to the students, the institute lacks infrastructure such as a classroom theatre and post-production blocks. The gym, library and technical resources remain defunct. It has failed to provide basic living conditions as electricity is not available 24x7. There is no power backup, campus security, functioning classrooms and digital access, they say.

"Students continue to fall sick due to unsafe water, face frequent Internet blackouts, and attend classes in unsafe or unfinished spaces," the students said.

The institute offers separate Master's courses in documentary, screenwriting and screen acting. A total of 45 students have been given admission, with each student paying over ₹2 lakh, including hostel fees.

The students have sent letters to the authorities in December 2024 and January seeking clarity on facilities and basic planning. The institute acknowledged the problems without clarifying when the facilities would be extended.

In March, the students observed an academic boycott and submitted a list of demands. A meeting was held and a document of promises shared. One classroom theatre was supposed to be delivered by April, but it is nowhere close to completion.

WiFi in the girls' hostel was supposed to be in place by April 25, however, the work has just begun. Mineral water cans were agreed to, but it remains a pipe dream.

"Since no concrete roadmap was offered, students formally declared an indefinite academic halt via email, demanding accountability, implementation and a written response," they said.