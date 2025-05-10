MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Labour unions seek government leash on 'jingoists' and hate mongers supporting conflict

The massacre of innocent citizens in a barbaric attack was aimed at spreading hatred and triggering communal clashes in India, said a statement issued on Friday by the Platform of the Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations comprising the 10 unions

Basant Kumar Mohanty Published 10.05.25, 04:46 AM
Vehicles stand parked on a road during blackout in view of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, in Srinagar, J&K, Friday, May 9, 2025.

Ten central trade unions on Friday said the common people of India
were not in favour of war with Pakistan and urged the Centre to control jingoists
and hate mongers supporting the conflict.

Ten trade unions, including the Congress-supported Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc), CPI-backed All India Trade Union Congress (Aituc) and the CPM-supported Centre of Indian Trade Unions (Citu), met on Thursday to discuss the preparedness for the protests scheduled for May 20 against the new labour laws. They discussed the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

“The people in the country have largely taken the sober view and are not for war to harm citizens in both countries. This is high time for the Indian government to control the jingoists and hate mongers in the interest of our country,” said a statement issued on Friday by the Platform of the Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations comprising the 10 unions.

The meeting condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The massacre of innocent citizens in a barbaric attack was aimed at spreading hatred and triggering communal clashes in India, they said.

“We, the unions, also denounce the efforts of communal outfits and those who continue perpetuating their agenda of communal divisive polarisation to harm the peaceful and harmonious living of our citizens and continue spreading venom, enhancing the motive of terrorists. We condemn the attack on Kashmiri citizens and students in different parts of our country in the aftermath of the ghastly incident of Pahalgam,” said the statement.

