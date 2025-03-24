Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise after Sena warns ‘he will not be able to go anywhere in India freely’

Comedian Kunal Kamra has told police that he will not apologise for his remarks on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, but assured that he would adhere to the law, according to multiple news reports

Kamra, who is not in Mumbai, told officials that he would cooperate with the investigations. The Mumbai police have not yet provided him with a date to appear before them.

Before Kamra’s response to the controversy, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske had called him a “hired comedian” and warned that he would not be allowed to move freely, either in Maharashtra or across India.

“Kunal Kamra is making comments on our leader for money. Let alone Maharashtra, he will not be able to go anywhere in India freely. We will ensure he gets a befitting reply, and he will come and apologise for his mistake,” Mhaske said.

Kamra has received support from opposition leaders, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray said: “I don’t think Kunal Kamra has done anything wrong. A traitor is a traitor.”

The controversy erupted after Kamra took an indirect dig at Shinde during his recent show Naya Bharat, where he mocked the leader’s defection from the erstwhile Shiv Sena to align with the BJP.

Kamra shared a clip from the show, which included a spoof song referencing "a leader from Thane" and comments on Shinde’s political manoeuvres and appearance—without naming him.

Shinde rose in politics from Mumba’s neighbouring district, Thane.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam stated Sunday night, “We will teach Kunal Kamra a lesson tomorrow at 11 am.”

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers vandalised a Mumbai studio where Kamra had performed early hours of Monday.

Eleven Shiv Sena workers, including Rahul Kanal, were later arrested for vandalising the venue and Hotel Unicontinental in Khar.

An FIR has been lodged against Kamra following a complaint by Shinde Sena MLA Murji Patel.